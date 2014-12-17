UPDATE 1-CDB Aviation seeks growth as it confirms Boeing order
March 13 China's CDB Aviation Lease Finance may place further jet orders and make selective acquisitions as it expands globally after going public with an order for 30 Boeing airliners.
Dec 17 Victoria Park AB :
* Acquires property portfolio in Gothenburg - underlying property value 925 million Swedish crowns ($121.43 million)
* Says seller is Stena Fastigheter
* Says will take possession of the properties in the last week of March 2015
* Deal is conditional upon financing through existing cash funds and new bank loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6174 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 13 China's CDB Aviation Lease Finance may place further jet orders and make selective acquisitions as it expands globally after going public with an order for 30 Boeing airliners.
WASHINGTON, March 13 The U.S. Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's pick to run the government health program for the elderly, poor and disabled on Monday, filling a critical role as Republicans fight to repeal and replace Obamacare.
NEW YORK, March 13 Puerto Rico’s federal oversight board voted unanimously on Monday to certify the government's fiscal turnaround plan, on the condition it be amended to eliminate Christmas bonuses, impose employee furloughs, and further reduce pension spending.