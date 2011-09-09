* Assessment reveals 1.4 billion boe at West Medvezhye

* Says on track for first gas sales from Logbaba project in Q4

* Shares up nearly 10 percent

Sept 9 Britain's Victoria Oil & Gas (VOG) raised its resource estimates for its oil and gas project in Russia.

The company, which also operates in Africa and Kazakhstan, said an independent assessment of the West Medvezhye project in Russia revealed prospective resources in excess of 1.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe), which exceeded previous expectations by more than 300 million boe.

The results also included increased oil prospects of about 670 million barrels of oil in the lower Cretaceous and Jurassic layers, VOG said.

The company said it was on track for the first gas sale from its flagship project in Cameroon during the fourth quarter.

VOG's shares, which have lost nearly a third of their value so far this year, were up nearly 10 percent at 4.1 pence at 0707 GMT on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.

($1 = 0.622 British Pounds) (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)