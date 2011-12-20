UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
Dec 20 Britain's Victoria Oil & Gas (VOG) said it achieved its first commercial gas production in Cameroon and expects output to rise more than five times by the end of 2014.
VOG said it installed production facilities and a gas pipeline network in Douala, Cameroon and made its first gas delivery to customers on Dec. 17.
The company said the second stage of the pipeline network was under construction and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2012.
In June, Victoria Oil had said the first gas sale from its flagship Logbaba project in Cameroon was on schedule for the fourth quarter.
The company expects production from Logbaba to grow to 44 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) by the end of 2014 from 8 mmscfd by the end of 2012.
The Logbaba gas project has gross proved and probable reserves of 212 billion cubic feet of gas and 4.2 million barrels of condensate, the company said.
VOG's shares, which have shed about a fifth of their value over the past one year, closed at 3.95 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at 101.5 million pounds ($157.64 million). ($1 = 0.6439 British pounds) (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
