Oct 23 Victoria Oil And Gas Plc :

* Announces a proposed consolidation and sub-division of company's share capital

* Every 40 existing ordinary shares of 0.5 pence will be consolidated into one consolidated ordinary share of 20 pence

* Following consolidation, each consolidated ordinary shares will be sub-divided into one new ordinary share of 0.5 pence and one new deferred share of 19.5 pence

* Issued share capital currently consists of approximately 4.3 billion existing ordinary shares