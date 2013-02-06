Deutsche Bank says prepares 8 billion euro capital increase
FRANKFURT, March 3 Deutsche Bank is preparing for a potential capital increase of about 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), it said in a statement on Friday.
LONDON Feb 6 Victoria Oil and Gas PLC : * Oversubscribed £23 million equity placing and convening of general meeting * Now fully funded to monetise the logbaba gas discovery and to meet its
production target for 2013 * Plans to strengthen the board are in progress including the appointment of a
CEO
LONDON, March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received a joint offer from two private equity firms to buy the lender less than two years since it went public, in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1 billion).
