Aug 24 Canada's Victory Nickel Inc said
the Manitoba government had granted environmental permit for its
fully-owned Minago sulphide nickel mine, paving the way for the
development of the mine this winter.
Victory Nickel, which has four sulphide nickel deposits,
said it planned to tender contracts for site engineering and
power installation and could begin pre-stripping the open pit
this winter.
The Minago mine will produce about 26 million pounds of
nickel per year for about nine years from an open pit in the
Nose deposit, the company said in a statement.
The mine is expected to produce 3.6 million tonnes of ore,
on an average, annually.
Minago has a valuable by-product in hydraulic fracturing
sand and has excellent infrastructure, Victory Nickel said on
its website.
The company's other properties are Mel and Lynn Lake in
Manitoba, and Lac Rocher in northwestern Quebec.
Shares of Victory Nickel, which owns shares in Wallbridge
Mining Co Ltd -- the third largest landholder in the
Sudbury Basin -- closed at 9 Canadian cents on Tuesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)