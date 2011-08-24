(Follows alerts)

Aug 24 Canada's Victory Nickel Inc said the Manitoba government had granted environmental permit for its fully-owned Minago sulphide nickel mine, paving the way for the development of the mine this winter.

Victory Nickel, which has four sulphide nickel deposits, said it planned to tender contracts for site engineering and power installation and could begin pre-stripping the open pit this winter.

The Minago mine will produce about 26 million pounds of nickel per year for about nine years from an open pit in the Nose deposit, the company said in a statement.

The mine is expected to produce 3.6 million tonnes of ore, on an average, annually.

Minago has a valuable by-product in hydraulic fracturing sand and has excellent infrastructure, Victory Nickel said on its website.

The company's other properties are Mel and Lynn Lake in Manitoba, and Lac Rocher in northwestern Quebec.

