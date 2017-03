May 20 Victrex Plc

* Interim dividend 11.39 pence per share

* H1 diluted eps 45 pence

* H1 basic eps 45.1 pence versus 41.7 pence year ago

* *dividend per share reflects a proposed interim dividend of 11.39p (h1 2013: 10.35p).

* H1 revenue £120.0m

* H1 profit before tax (pbt) £48.9m

* Our second half has started well, with initial volume trends building on our first half performance

* Although we remain mindful of increasing currency headwinds as we move towards 2015