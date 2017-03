July 30 Victrex Plc :

* Q3 group sales volume, covering period 1 April to 30 June, of 911 tonnes was 21 pct ahead of prior year

* There have been no significant changes to company's financial position since our interim results announcement

* With our growth momentum remaining strong and a robust outlook across our markets, we continue to trade in line with market expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: