Feb 4 Victrex PLC : * First quarter performance was in line with our expectations * Group sales volume for Q1, covering the three month period 1 October to 31

December 2013, was 6% ahead * Q2 has started well, with January sales volume in excess of 330 tonnes, ahead

of the softer comparative in the prior year * In invibio, revenue for the first quarter and January was also ahead of the

prior year. * Source text