WASHINGTON, April 27 Invibio, a division of
Victrex PLC that makes a key polymer used in spinal and
other medical implants, agreed to settle allegations that it
demanded exclusive contracts to illegally maintain its high
market share, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.
The FTC said Invibio, which makes polyetheretherketone, or
PEEK, insisted on long-term, exclusive or nearly exclusive
contracts to maintain its 90 percent market share. This
prevented competitors from effectively entering the market, the
FTC said in a statement.
Under the settlement, Invibio will be barred from demanding
exclusive contracts and must allow some customers to modify
their contracts.
A spokesman for Invibio was not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bill Trott)