Dec 6 British high-tech plastics firm Victrex Plc posted a higher full-year pretax profit as both its business units performed well, and said it expected 2012 earnings in line with market expectations.

Victrex, whose key PEEK polymer product is used in aircraft components, car parts and surgical instruments, said sales volume rose to 2,860 tonnes from 2,535 tonnes a year ago.

Sales from Invibio business, which caters to medical device makers, rose 12 percent to 49.7 million pounds.

For the year ended Sept. 30, pretax profit rose to 94.2 million pounds from 74.9 million pounds last year.

Revenue rose 14 percent to 215.8 million pounds.

The company, which ended the period with 72.3 million pounds in cash, raised final dividend by 32 percent to 24.5 pence per share.

Victrex shares, which have risen about 6 percent since it said in October that it expected full-year profit in line with expectations, closed at 1,192 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)