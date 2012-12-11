BRIEF-Graubuendner kantonalbank FY group profit stable at CHF 168.5 million
* FY Tier-1-ratio / CET-1-ratio: 18.6 pct ( year ago : 18.7 pct)
LONDON Dec 11 Victrex PLC : * Auto alert - Victrex PLC FY revenue rose 2 percent to 219.8 million
STG * Auto alert - Victrex PLC FY EPS rose 0.5 percent to 85.7 pence * Auto alert - Victrex PLC total dividend up 15 percent to 37.4 pence
per share * Auto alert - Victrex PLC final dividend up 15 percent to 28.4 pence
per share * Full year group revenue up 2% to £219.8M * Full year group profit before tax of £94.5M versus £94.2M a year earlier * Sales volume in vps business is showing good growth relative last year,
albeit at a lower run rate than H2 last year
PARIS/LONDON, Feb 9 French cosmetics giant L'Oreal is weighing a possible sale of The Body Shop retail chain, it said on Thursday as it posted higher sales and profits.
