April 9 High-tech plastics maker Victrex Plc estimated a 1 percent rise in sales in the six months to March 31, driven by its biggest division, Victrex Polymer Solutions, whose clients include Boeing Co.

Victrex, which estimated first-half sales volumes at 1,392 tonnes, compared with 1,377 tonnes last year, said its initial order book for April was robust.

The company said the Victrex Polymer Solutions business, whose products are used in aircraft, cars and electronics, had performed particularly well in the second quarter. The division accounted for 77 percent of Victrex's overall revenue of 219.8 million pounds ($335.9 million) in 2012.

However, at Invibio Biomaterial Solutions -- Victrex's other division, which makes plastic orthopaedic and dental implants -- the company estimated a 5 percent fall in first-half revenue to 24.2 million pounds, hurt by slow demand from certain spinal implant customers.

Victrex shares closed at 1,595 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.