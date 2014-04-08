April 8 British specialty plastics maker Victrex
Plc warned that currency exchange rate movements would
hurt its results in the second half of the year ending
September.
Victrex, which generates about 97 percent of its revenue
outside the UK, also said the adverse impact would continue into
the next financial year.
The company, whose PEEK polymer is used in aircraft
components, car parts, surgical implants and engineering
equipment for oil and gas companies, said sales volumes for the
first half ended March 31 rose 14 percent to 1584 tonnes.
"We remain very mindful of a much tougher year-on-year
comparative for the second half, and of currency headwinds," the
company said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)