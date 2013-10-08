Oct 8 Thermoplastic polymer maker Victrex Plc said full-year sales volume rose marginally, citing a strong performance in the industrial and transport markets in the second half of the year.

Victrex, whose PEEK polymer is used in aircraft components, car parts, surgical implants and engineering equipment for oil and gas companies, said its order book for October was reassuring.

Full-year sales volume increased to 2,920 tonnes in the year ended Sept. 30 from 2,904 tonnes a year earlier.

The company began work on its third PEEK polymer plant in Lancashire last year to increase annual capacity to over 7,000 tonnes. Victrex said on Tuesday that construction was progressing well.

Full-year revenue in the company's Invibio Biomaterial Solutions business, which provides PEEK-based polymers to manufacture long-term implantable medical devices, rose to 50.8 million pounds ($81.7 million) from 50.5 million pounds a year earlier.

Weak demand in the orthopaedic and dental implants unit had hurt the company's first-half profit.

The British company's shares closed at 1564 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.