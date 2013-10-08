Oct 8 Thermoplastic polymer maker Victrex Plc
said full-year sales volume rose marginally, citing a
strong performance in the industrial and transport markets in
the second half of the year.
Victrex, whose PEEK polymer is used in aircraft components,
car parts, surgical implants and engineering equipment for oil
and gas companies, said its order book for October was
reassuring.
Full-year sales volume increased to 2,920 tonnes in the year
ended Sept. 30 from 2,904 tonnes a year earlier.
The company began work on its third PEEK polymer plant in
Lancashire last year to increase annual capacity to over 7,000
tonnes. Victrex said on Tuesday that construction was
progressing well.
Full-year revenue in the company's Invibio Biomaterial
Solutions business, which provides PEEK-based polymers to
manufacture long-term implantable medical devices, rose to 50.8
million pounds ($81.7 million) from 50.5 million pounds a year
earlier.
Weak demand in the orthopaedic and dental implants unit had
hurt the company's first-half profit.
The British company's shares closed at 1564 pence on Monday
on the London Stock Exchange.