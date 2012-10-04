UPDATE 4-Airbus seeks new European help over A400M costs
* Requests new talks with European buyers to ease cash problems
LONDON Oct 4 Victrex PLC : * Second half volume 7% ahead of the same period last year at 1,527 tonnes * Full year revenue in co's Invibio Biomaterial Solutions business was £50.5M
* Requests new talks with European buyers to ease cash problems
LONDON, Feb 22 Anglo-Dutch consumer goods group Unilever said it was reviewing its options to increase shareholder value, just days after it swiftly rejected a surprise $143 billion takeover bid from Kraft Heinz.
* Requests new talks with European buyers to ease cash problems