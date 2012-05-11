* NEA, Khosla, Goldman, Battery Ventures investors in latest
round
* Facing stiff competition from start-up Socialcam
* Viddy investor says firm could be a strategic M&A target
By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, May 11 Viddy, the popular mobile
video start-up, announced on Friday it has raised a hefty $30
million from institutional investors to bolster its expansion
efforts in the face of stiff competition from Socialcam, a
similar video-sharing service.
Viddy's announcement comes at a time the two companies are
locked in a race to generate users and publicity, and a struggle
to differentiate themselves.
The competition between the two start-ups has drawn an
unusual degree of interest since Facebook suddenly acquired
Instagram, the mobile photo-sharing start-up, for $1 billion in
April, prompting speculation that other hot, mobile
media-sharing app developers could be acquisition targets for
larger firms like Facebook, Google and Twitter.
In an interview, Viddy CEO Brett O'Brien touted the content
on his service as "100 percent user-generated," a dig at
Socialcam, which he didn't mention by name.
O'Brien's app allows users to share 15-second vignettes shot
with their iPhones; Some of the most popular content on
Socialcam - which does not limit the length of its videos -- is
reposted from sites like YouTube.
"The others are about content curation and redistributing
third-party content," O'Brien said. "That's just a whole
different value proposition. What we're doing is validated by
the type of investors that are investing."
Participants in Viddy's latest funding round - its Series B
- include NEA, Khosla Ventures, Goldman Sachs and Battery
Ventures. The company has also benefitted from publicity driven
by celebrity investors like Will Smith and Shakira.
"It's a blue chip group of investors," O'Brien said. "It's
great validation of our business."
STRATEGIC M&A TARGET?
Socialcam, which recently completed the Y Combinator
start-up accelerator program in Mountain View, California, has
signed on dozens of angel investors but has yet to raise a round
of venture capital funding.
But in the fickle iPhone market, Socialcam appears to be
gaining the upper hand in recent days, as it has overtaken Viddy
in terms of the number of daily users on Facebook as well as the
number of downloads from Apple's App Store.
The emerging rivalry is reminiscent of some of the great
start-up duels of recent years including Foursquare and Gowalla,
two location-based social networks that competed for months
before Gowalla was acquired by Facebook in late 2011. Foursquare
remains independent.
Especially in this frothy market for start-up valuations,
Viddy's investors have already begun fanning the flames of a
potential acquisition.
"The goal here is to build something valuable to a lot of
different people," said Brian O'Malley, a partner at Battery
Ventures who was one of Viddy's earliest investors and led its
seed and Series A funding rounds.
"For web video guys like YouTube, it's potentially strategic
acquisition," he said. "Or the Twitters and Facebooks of the
world. It could also be interesting to more content-oriented
companies like some of the larger media businesses."
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)