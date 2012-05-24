May 24 China's ZTE started selling
video conferencing equipment in Britain on Thursday through
local distributor Touchline Video UK, its first foray into the
video conferencing market in Europe.
Shenzhen-based ZTE and cross-town rival Huawei Technologies
are expected to shake up the global video conferencing
market in the same way they have changed the telecom equipment
sector.
The pair have built up a combined 30-percent share of the
global mobile telecom equipment in a few years through
aggressive pricing that has driven vendors such as Nortel and
Motorola out of the business.
The video conferencing equipment market is currently
dominated by U.S. vendors Cisco and Polycom.
ZTE said it has shipped more than 100,000 video conferencing
systems so far into 27 countries, mostly in Africa and emerging
economies elsewhere.
