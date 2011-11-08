* Clients can expand their conferencing network
* Virtualization helps clients cut IT costs
By Tarmo Virki, European Technology Correspondent
Nov 8 Videoconference start-up Vidyo unveiled a
new technology on Tuesday, allowing its videoconferencing
service to run using virtual servers, raising pressure on
market leaders Cisco Systems (CSCO.O) and Polycom PLCM.O.
Chief Executive Ofer Shapiro said clients can expand their
Vidyo conferencing network without any capital investments
after buying Vidyo's licence for the first site when they use
servers of VMWare (VMW.N) or Amazon (AMZN.O).
"A lot of return-on-investment calculations become positive
immediately when you put in a capital expenditure of zero,"
Shapiro said in an interview from New Jersey via Vidyo's own
conferencing service.
Traditionally videoconferencing has demanded dedicated
equipment and computers, but Shapiro said Vidyo's
Internet-based technology allows high-quality service when
using outsourced servers already today, and the firm would roll
out a special virtualized offering next year.
For service providers offering virtual videoconferencing
would cost as little as $0.3 cents a minute, he said.
Vidyo, which competes against larger rivals Cisco's Tandberg
division, Polycom and Logitech's Lifesize LOGN.VX, has raised
in total $97 million from Menlo Ventures, Rho Ventures, Star
Ventures, Four Rivers Group and QuestMark Partners.
Vidyo's technology is used by Google (GOOG.O), Hitachi
(6501.T) and Ricoh (7752.T) among others.
In the computing space virtualization has been one of the
fastest growing markets as clients are attracted to the idea
which promises to cut their spending on IT, as it centralizes
administration and effectively lets customers only pay for the
amount of computing power they actually use.
"Virtualization has affected almost every aspect of IT, and
network infrastructure is the last untapped bastion," Zeus
Kerravala, analyst at ZK Research, said in a statement.
"Vidyo is the first company to demonstrate the impact of
virtualized video conferencing in terms of scalability and
economics on the most expensive part of the network
infrastructure," Kerravala said.
(Reporting By Tarmo Virki, editing by Bernard Orr)