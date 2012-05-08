* Socialcam, Viddy growing in popularity
* Both are attracting investors
* Buzz growing as niche audiences use mobiles to download
* Fickle users always a question, but video here to stay
By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, May 8 Like many musicians looking
for that big break, 24-year-old Angeleno Felice Lazae turned to
YouTube for years to promote her songs -- with modest success,
at one point getting more than 100,000 views on her cover of an
Alicia Keys hit.
But this month, the Los Angeles singer plans to premiere her
newest music video not on YouTube but on Socialcam, a barely
one-year old video-sharing social network that allows users to
record, upload and view videos straight from their iPhones.
"YouTube is so inundated with singers and artists and people
trying to become the next big star, it's really difficult to get
noticed on there," Lazae said. "But the reaction I'm getting on
Socialcam is amazing. It feels immediate."
Lazae is among millions of users -- and viewers --
increasingly seeking alternatives to YouTube, fuelling a boom in
smaller and nimbler websites like Socialcam and Viddy that cater
to more niche audiences -- especially in mobile.
In one month, Lazae's channel amassed more than 9,000
Socialcam followers, who view and comment on uploads from clips
of her belting out R&B numbers to video journals of her daily
life, recorded while out hiking the hills or shopping.
More than 36 million have signed up for SocialCam, one of
two fledgling mobile-video sharing apps whose rapid-fire growth
is garnering attention. Along with Viddy, they have caught fire
among iPhone users and are starting to pose a challenge in a
lucrative and fairly wide-open mobile market to existing social
media like YouTube and Facebook.
In the past two weeks, both apps have hovered near the top
of the Apple App Store's download charts, outpacing
even popular downloads like Instagram, the photo-sharing service
acquired by Facebook last month for $1 billion, and Draw
Something, the mobile game that became an overnight smash in
March. Also in that month, Farmville creators Zynga
bought Draw Something-developer OMGPOP, for $200 million.
Helping to stoke the mobile-video boom are gadgets like
iPhones and iPads that have just begun incorporating video
recording capabilities. Meanwhile, wireless carriers are rolling
out 4G technology that lets users stream and upload large video
files that would have been a hassle years ago.
Viddy and Socialcam's backers say that with technology
proliferating, consumers are growing comfortable with creating
and sharing video.
"The fact that we are no longer constrained by bandwidth and
network limitations means greater deployment of new technologies
that push the boundaries of innovation," argues Ofer Shapiro,
CEO of Vidyo, the maker of videoconferencing apps for businesses
that supports both Apple and Google Android mobile devices.
ACQUISITION BUZZ
Skeptics say the Internet arena is littered with startups
that begin with a bang but go out with a whimper. To circumvent
that, many startups and their backers hope to get acquired.
Also, since Socialcam and Viddy have eclipsed Instagram and
Draw Something - a game title that has seen its user numbers
plummet this past month - speaks to how fickle users can flock
to a hot new app and abandon stale ones.
Socialcam and Viddy outpaced Instagram and Draw something in
monthly active users, according to appdata.com.
But Socialcam and Viddy already face competition from other
start-ups like Klip and the latest manifestation Color, an app
that launched two years ago as a photo-sharing service.
But industry observers say mobile video sharing will likely
have some staying power as the underlying technology matures.
At a time when start-ups with little revenue but a huge user
base can get acquired in a mega-deal, the buzz machine has begun
to churn around Socialcam and Viddy. Both apps have been
nicknamed the "Instagram for video" and attracted big-name
backers from Silicon Valley and Hollywood.
Last week, Socialcam unveiled a list of investors that
included Ron Conway; several partners from Y Combinator, the
startup incubator; Tim Draper of Draper Fisher Jurvetson; Shane
Battier, the Miami Heat basketball player; Ashton Kutcher, the
actor-cum-ubiquitous tech investor; and WME, the Hollywood
talent agency headed by Ari Emanuel.
Viddy, with more than 26 million users, has an all-star cast
that includes singer Shakira and actor Will Smith, as well as
Biz Stone, Twitter co-founder. Te chcrunch has reported that the
company is in the midst of raising a round of financing that
could value it at more than $350 million, a sum that echoes
Instagram's $500 million before it was scooped up by Facebook.
A key difference between the two services seems to be
length. Viddy limits user uploads to 15-second clips that can be
paired with soundtrack to make sleek, brief vignettes.
Dana Settle, a partner at Greycroft Partners and early Viddy
investor, said that helps users focus on the basics.
"There are some parameters, the 15 seconds helps create
structure for people to have platform for self expression," said
Settle, who met Viddy's team last autumn and decided to invest.
Socialcam has no time constraints, and its bright interface
seems to emphasize viewer comments and social interaction.
"When that special moment comes, you don't know if it'll
take 15, 16, 60 seconds or 10 minutes," said Michael Siebel,
founder and CEO of Socialcam. While competition between the two
apps is fierce, the two could co-exist, he added.
"Other products have shown that you don't necessarily need
one to dominate. Facebook and Twitter co-exist," he said. "I'm
willing to admit there could be four, five products like that."
As mobile video-sharing apps have soared in popularity, the
discussion in Silicon Valley has turned inevitably to whether it
would make sense for one of the large players - Facebook, Google
or Twitter - to snap one up.
It could make sense for Google to acquire one of the
companies to integrate the mobile product more closely with
YouTube, if it chooses not to build such an app of its own, said
Rebecca Lieb, a mobile analyst at the Altimeter Group.
"I could also see Facebook, because it would create more
media and more traffic for Facebook as people post more video,"
she said.
Lazae has no plans to abandon YouTube altogether. Instead,
she spends hours every day maintaining her handful of social
media accounts. But as YouTube matures as a repository for
established artists and record labels, viewers may turn to sites
like Socialcam for raw and viral content, she said.
"YouTube is still the monster" that dominates video-sharing,
Lazae said. "But people are constantly wanting to get stuff no
matter where they are. If Socialcam keeps going in the direction
where it's easy and accessible on the go, it's definitely a
possibility that it'll eat into YouTube."
(Editing by Edwin Chan and Bernard Orr)