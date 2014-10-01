MUMBAI Oct 1 India's Videocon d2h Ltd, the satellite television arm of the Videocon Group, has filed for an initial public offering to raise up to 7 billion rupees ($113.30 million), according to a filing with the market regulator.

Seven banks - including UBS and India's Axis Capital, ICICI Securities and SBI Capital Markets - will manage the share sale.

Indian companies are expected to come up with a raft of equity sales in the coming months on the back of growing demand for stock investments after a landslide election victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ($1 = 61.7850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)