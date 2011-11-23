* Creative director of game visited protests for research
* "BioShock Infinite" inspired by political movements
By Liana B. Baker
NEW YORK, Nov 23 When gamers take the wraps off
the new "BioShock" video game next year, they should not be
surprised if parts of the game remind them of the Occupy Wall
Street protests.
Ken Levine, the creative director of the Boston-based
development studio Irrational Games visited the protests in
Boston this month to do research for the next game in the
best-selling "BioShock" series, which will be out in 2012.
The game "BioShock Infinite," is set in 1912, in a floating
U.S. city in the sky called Columbia, where two fictional
political factions, the left-wing group called the Vox Populi
and the right-wing Founders, are fighting.
"It's been fascinating to watch the conflict in the game,
which is based on historical conflicts, sort of become
reincarnated in our times," said Levine, who previewed parts of
the game to media months before the Wall Street protests
started.
Some of his inspiration comes from political groups such as
the Baader-Meinhof gang, left-wing militants in Germany in the
1970s and 1980s, and the Know Nothings, an anti-immigration
U.S. political faction in the mid-1800s.
But when the Occupy Wall Street protests broke out, Levine
seized the chance to see a protest up close.
"It's one thing to read about these movements by reading
history books but another thing to see one of these things
happening in real time and go there and breathe it in," Levine
said.
It's not that first time Levine has delved into political
ideologies. The first "BioShock" game took place in an
underwater universe inspired by author Ayn Rand and the valley
of "Galt's Gulch" she created in her book "Atlas Shrugged."
But Levine will not say what in the game, which will
feature police, paramilitary groups and strike breakers, was
inspired by his experience at the protests.
Levine, whose games have made millions of dollars for his
studio's parent company Take-Two Interactive, said he is not
taking a political stance.
He wants to leave the elements of his games up for
interpretation.
"The games we make tend to be a bit of a Rorschach test," he
said, referring to the psychological test in which people
explain what they see in inkblots.
But one thing Levine hopes is that the protests do not take
on the radicalism in "BioShock," which features political
conflict that turns into shooting and warfare.
"That is a place you hope these protests never go to,"
he said.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; editing by Patricia Reaney;
liana.baker@thomsonreuters.com, +1 646 223 6179; For the latest
Reuters lifestyle news see:
www.reuters.com/news/lifestyle))