Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(To correct total dividend amount)
Dec 31 Vidis SA :
* Said on Tuesday that on general meeting its shareholders decided to pay an annual dividend for the 2013/2014 fiscal year of 0.08 zlotys per share
* The company's shareholders decided to divide the FY 2013/2014 net profit of 813,609.81 zlotys ($231,113) and allocate 570,367.25 zlotys to spare capital and 243,242.56 zlotys to dividend payout
* FY 2013/2014 dividend will be paid on Jan. 30, 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.5204 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)