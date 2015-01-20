VIENNA Jan 20 Vienna Airport's expects its 2015 passenger numbers to come in flat or up by 2 percent, and it forecast net profit this year of 85 million euros ($98.4 million), it said on Tuesday.

Vienna Airport's 2014 passenger numbers were up 2.2 percent at 22.5 million and cargo rose 8.3 percent compared with a year earlier, it said. It expects a drop in passenger numbers in the current quarter due to strike-related cancellations and crises in Russia and the Middle East. ($1 = 0.8637 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louise Heavens)