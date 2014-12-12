VIENNA Dec 12 Vienna Airport's passenger numbers fell 1.5 percent in November compared with the same month last year, driven by an 11.2 percent decrease in passenger numbers to Eastern Europe, it said on Friday.

The November data brought the rise in passenger numbers in the first 11 months of the year to 2.4 percent.

Cargo rose 13.1 percent in November compared with the year-ago month. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)