VIENNA Oct 5 Vienna Insurance Group will merge its Bulstrad and Bulgarski Imoti non-life units in Bulgaria to strengthen its market presence under the Bulstrad brand, the Austrian insurer said on Wednesday.

The merger is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be completed during the first half of 2012, it said in a statement.

Vienna Insurance leads the Bulgarian insurance market with a 15.4 percent market share in the first half of 2011, it said.

In the non-life sector the two companies have a combined market share of 16.3 percent. The group is fourth-biggest in the life segment with a market share of 10.5 percent. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)