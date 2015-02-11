Feb 11 Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener
Versicherung Gruppe
* Is planning, subject to a positive overall capital market
environment, to issue subordinated notes under its eur
400,000,000 subordinated notes programme
* To invite holders of certain notes to tender these notes
for repurchase by vig for cash.
* Tender offer is addressed to holders ( "noteholders") of
notes of supplementary capital bond which was issued in 2005
* Vienna insurance group says tender offer also addressed to
holders of hybrid bond issued in 2008 and 2009
