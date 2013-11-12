BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp announces redemption of senior bank notes due June 1
* Fifth Third Bancorp announces redemption of senior bank notes due June 1, 2017
VIENNA Nov 12 Vienna Insurance Group has agreed to buy Polish life insurer Skandia Zycie TU S.A. from Skandia Retail Europe Holding Gmbh, a member of the Old Mutual Group, the Austrian insurer said on Tuesday, giving no purchase price.
Skania Poland booked about 45 million euros ($60 million) in premiums in the first half of the year, making it the 14th-largest life insurer in Poland, Vienna said in a statement.
Vienna's existing life and non-life businesses in Poland had about 610 million euros in combined first-half premiums, putting them in third place on the Polish market. ($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Louise Ireland)
