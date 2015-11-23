BRIEF-James R. Smail named chairman of the Farmers Trust Company board
* James R. Smail named chairman of the Farmers Trust Company board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA Nov 23 Vienna Insurance Group AG said late on Monday its nine-month pretax profit slid 60 percent to 175.3 million euros ($186.45 million) as gross premiums edged down 1.8 percent to 6.9 billion euros.
VIG's combined ratio - a measure of profitability in the property and accident business - slipped 0.2 percentage point to 96.9 percent, the company said. ($1 = 0.9402 euro) (Reporting by Francois Murphy)
* James R. Smail named chairman of the Farmers Trust Company board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brent D. Baird reports passive stake of 5.37 percent in Rand Logistics Inc as on March 27, 2017 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ouIxo3) Further company coverage: