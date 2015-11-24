UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
VIENNA Nov 24 Vienna Insurance Group has abandoned hopes of keeping 2015 profit steady after taking a 195 million euro ($207.7 million) impairment charge on its information technology systems, Chief Executive Peter Hagen told Reuters on Tuesday.
"If we had known when formulating the outlook that we would have a 195 million value adjustment then the outlook would have looked different," he said after Austria's biggest insurer booked the writedown, hitting nine-month results.
He said Vienna Insurance was sticking to its policy of paying out 30 percent of net profit as a dividend, and said it was seeing the first signs of a recovery in the Polish motor insurance market, which has been hit by intense competition. ($1 = 0.9391 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by Francois Murphy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.