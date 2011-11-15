* Q3 pretax profit up 8 pct to 131.9 mln eur

* Reuters poll average was for 131 million euros

* CEO assumes will hit 2011 target, can't guarantee it

VIENNA, Nov 15 Vienna Insurance Group assumes but cannot guarantee it will hit its 2011 target of boosting pretax profit by 10 percent, its chief executive said after in-line third-quarter results.

"We are not withdrawing our outlook," Chief Executive Guenter Geyer told Reuters on Tuesday, saying from today's perspective he thought pretax profit growth would stay in line with the 10 percent rate seen in the first three quarters.

"What I cannot say is that I am giving a guarantee," he added, noting the market disruptions spawned by the euro zone debt crisis and shock waves in the banking sector.

Vienna said in a statement it had written down the value of its Greek sovereign debt by half and its Italian state debt by 10 percent in the first three quarters.

Its investments in state bonds from Portugal, Ireland, Italy, Greece and Spain stood now at 93 million euros ($126.7 million), or around 0.3 percent of its investment portfolio.

The group has focused on growth markets in eastern Europe and makes more profit from operations in central and eastern Europe than in Austria.

