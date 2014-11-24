VIENNA Nov 24 Vienna Airport minority
investor Petrus Advisers said on Monday it was rallying support
from other shareholders, who together represent a 23-percent
stake, for a higher bid from Australia's IFM Investors for a
holding in the airport.
Australia's IFM Investors is offering to buy between 20 and
29.9 percent in Vienna Airport for 80 euros a share.
The subscription period runs to Dec. 12. Shares
in Vienna Airport closed at 76 euros ($94.44).
"There is no one who is happy that someone wants to take the
Airport away from us for 80 euros," said Klaus Umek, managing
partner at London-based investment firm Petrus Advisers which he
said holds a 3.5 percent stake in Vienna Airport.
"We have talked to investors we are friendly with," Umek
told Reuters in a phone conversation, adding the group of five
investors together hold around 23 percent of the company.
Umek said a better bid would make it easier for IFM to get
above its minimum threshold of 20 percent. Over the weekend, he
published in Austrian newspaper Der Standard an open letter to
IFM calling for a better offer.
Vienna Airport's shares jumped more than 18 percent last
month after IFM said it planned to buy into the airport
operator. They stood at around 62 euros shortly before IFM's
offer.
Petrus Advisers started investing in Vienna Airport in 2011
and had subsequently shown interest in buying real estate assets
from Vienna Airport, but no deal took place. Umek said his firm
did not have to publish details of its stake.
Umek said he was happy with Vienna Airport's management and
was expecting a higher dividend next year. In October, Vienna
Airport said it may raise its dividend after deciding on
long-term investment plans.
IFM said in an email it had included future dividends in its
offer and expected that its bid would be accepted.
Bernhard Ruttensdorfer, fund manager at Ringturm, which he
said holds around 3 percent in Vienna Airport, told Reuters
there had been discussions with Petrus about the IFM offer. He
declined to give details.
The province of lower Austria and the city of Vienna each
hold 20 percent of Vienna Airport and a foundation representing
airport employees has 10 percent, leaving a 50-percent free
float that IFM could tap.
($1 = 0.8048 euro)
(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, additional reporting
by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Crispian Balmer)