* Australia's IFM to buy stake of up to 29.9 pct

* Vienna Airport shares surge 18 pct

* IFM also invests in German, Polish, UK infrastructure (Adds IFM comments, details, background, analyst comment)

By Angelika Gruber and Shadia Nasralla

VIENNA, Oct 13 Australia's IFM Investors plans to buy a stake of up to 29.9 percent in Vienna Airport for a maximum of 502 million euros ($637 million), expanding its portfolio of European infrastructure assets.

IFM will offer 80 euros per share, a 29.7 percent premium over Friday's closing price, Vienna Airport said in a statement. The offer for the minority stake, which is subject to regulatory approval, boosted the airport operator's shares by more than 18 percent on Monday.

IFM said it would not go beyond a 29.9 percent stake in Vienna Airport and sees itself as a supportive long-term investor. The offer depends on it acquiring at least 20 percent.

Infrastructure assets are an attractive target for groups such as pension funds, offering long-term stable returns. IFM has also invested in British, German and Polish infrastructure.

IFM, owned by about 30 Australian pension funds, is the country's largest infrastructure investor. It owns several small Australian airports and last year bought a 35.5 percent stake in Britain's Manchester Airports Group.

"Our interest in Vienna Airport is based on the fact that we see a very well led and attractive company in a strong location," Werner Kerschl, investment director at IFM Investors, said.

When asked whether IFM had its eyes on other European airports, Kerschl said he could "not exclude anything", but that this was the only current transaction of its kind in Europe.

Vienna Airport in August reiterated it expected passenger growth towards the upper end of its 1-3 percent target range over the full year. It confirmed its financial targets, including higher sales, flat core profit and a reduction in net debt.

Vienna Airport has been considering building a third runway to expand capacity. It is the home of the Lufthansa subsidiary Austrian Airlines, which last week broke a long labour logjam over collective wage agreements.

SURPRISE MOVE

Kerschl said talks had taken place with Vienna Airport before Monday's announcement, without giving further details. A spokesman for Vienna Airport said that it welcomed IFM's interest, adding it could only comment in more detail once a definitive offer was on the table.

Half of Vienna Airport's issued shares are free float. Kerschl said that the stakes of the other big investors in the airport, including the city of Vienna and the province of Lower Austria which own 20 percent each as of June according to Thomson Reuters data, would not change.

Shares in the company jumped more than 18 percent to 72.82 euros by 1130 GMT.

"(This was) totally unexpected," said Guenther Artner, head of the Austria research team of Erste Group. "(Investors) are looking for a recurring sustainable yield and for sure this is something that an airport can deliver," Artner said.

Shares in Vienna Airport have consistently outperformed Austria's blue-chip index over the last 12 months.

IFM Investors had 10 billion euros invested across a range of infrastructure assets as of June. Investors in the IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, which would launch the offer, are mainly institutional pension funds investing on behalf of clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United States and Canada. (1 US dollar = 0.7885 euro) (Additional reporting by Fredrik Dahl in Vienna, Byron Kaye in Sydney and Thomas Atkins in Frankfurt; Editing by Susan Thomas and Keith Weir)