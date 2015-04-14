UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
VIENNA, April 14 Vienna Airport's passenger numbers grew 1 percent in March compared with last year, driven by an 86-percent rise in passenger traffic to Africa and a 20-percent increase to North America.
Cargo volumes fell 4.5 percent, Vienna Airport said on Tuesday.
It reiterated that it expects 2015 passenger numbers to rise up to 2 percent. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.