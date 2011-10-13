* On lookout for more acquisitions but sees few prospects - CEO

* Says sees no need for significant Greek debt writedowns

* Reiterates interest in Warta, especially non-life business

* Shares down 2.2 pct, lag insurance sector (Adds quotes and background)

VIENNA, Oct 13 Vienna Insurance has 1.5 billion euros ($2.1 billion) available for acquisitions but does not see many takeover candidates in central and eastern Europe at the moment, Chief Executive Guenter Geyer said on Thursday.

"From today's perspective there are probably no longer a lot of acquisition possibilities in the CEE region," he told reporters, noting antitrust considerations played a role in some places and deals made little sense elsewhere.

One potential target for emerging Europe's largest insurer remained Belgian banking and insurance group KBC's Polish insurer Warta, he reiterated, adding due diligence on a sale could start this year.

"We think in Poland that Warta, and especially the non-life part of Warta, could be a fit for us, particularly given our multi-brand strategy, so we will take a close look at this," he said.

Vienna would not need to raise capital should it decide to purchase Warta, he said, adding he did not expect Warta's life and non-life operations to be sold separately.

He said its value depended strongly on how well its distribution channels could be secured.

KBC has committed to off-loading a series of businesses in return for 7 billion euros of state aid it got from Belgium and the Dutch-speaking region of Flanders at the height of the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

KBC's remaining big-ticket items are Poland's Kredyt Bank and insurer Warta, as well as private bank KBL European Private Bankers, originally sold to India's Hinduja until Luxembourg regulators stopped the deal.

Geyer said Vienna would examine possible takeovers in Hungary but there was "nothing serious" available now.

Geyer reiterated the group's target to boost 2011 pretax profit by 10 percent and said he did not envision significant writedowns on its holdings of Greek sovereign debt.

"We have no need that is worth mentioning strongly for revaluations," he said when asked about Greece, noting another 10 million euros in writedowns would take its cumulative markdowns to 50 percent.

It has 16 million euros in Italian state debt.

He said Vienna would mark down the value of such holdings in third-quarter results "wherever necessary".

"We are excellently positioned," he added. ($1 = 0.725 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Will Waterman)