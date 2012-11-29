VIENNA Nov 29 Vienna Insurance Group has extended Chief Executive Peter Hagen's contract by five years, the Austrian insurer said on Thursday.

Finance chief Martin Simhandl and other top managers also had their contracts extended to June 30, 2018, the company said in a statement.

Vienna is Austria's largest insurer and market leader in emerging European countries. It did not give a reason for the extensions. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by James Jukwey)