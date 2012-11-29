New York DFS probes health insurers over contraceptive coverage
Feb 21 The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) said on Tuesday it was investigating whether health insurers complied with its contraceptive coverage requirements.
VIENNA Nov 29 Vienna Insurance Group has extended Chief Executive Peter Hagen's contract by five years, the Austrian insurer said on Thursday.
Finance chief Martin Simhandl and other top managers also had their contracts extended to June 30, 2018, the company said in a statement.
Vienna is Austria's largest insurer and market leader in emerging European countries. It did not give a reason for the extensions. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by James Jukwey)
Feb 21 The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) said on Tuesday it was investigating whether health insurers complied with its contraceptive coverage requirements.
FRANKFURT, Feb 21 U.S. bank Citigroup may choose Frankfurt as the headquarters for its European investment banking and trading activities as part of its Brexit contingency plans, the bank's European chief told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
Feb 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.