VIENNA Oct 13 Vienna Insurance has 1.5 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in its war chest for acquisitions but does not see many potential takeover candidates in central and eastern Europe at the moment, chief executive Guenter Geyer said on Thursday.

Geyer reiterated his interest in Belgian banking and insurance group KBC's Polish insurer Warta, especially its non-life business, and said due diligence on a sale could start this year.

Vienna would not need to raise capital should decide to purchase Warta, he told journalists.

He said he did not expect Warta's life and non-life operations to be sold separately.

Geyer reiterated the group's target to boost 2011 pretax profit by 10 percent and said he saw no need for significant writedowns on its holdings of Greek sovereign debt. ($1 = 0.725 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)