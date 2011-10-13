VIENNA Oct 13 Vienna Insurance has
1.5 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in its war chest for
acquisitions but does not see many potential takeover candidates
in central and eastern Europe at the moment, chief executive
Guenter Geyer said on Thursday.
Geyer reiterated his interest in Belgian banking and
insurance group KBC's Polish insurer Warta, especially
its non-life business, and said due diligence on a sale could
start this year.
Vienna would not need to raise capital should decide to
purchase Warta, he told journalists.
He said he did not expect Warta's life and non-life
operations to be sold separately.
Geyer reiterated the group's target to boost 2011 pretax
profit by 10 percent and said he saw no need for significant
writedowns on its holdings of Greek sovereign debt.
