BRIEF-Mastercard announces annual meeting results
* Stockholders did not approve proposal on gender pay equity reporting
VIENNA, June 26 Eastern Europe-focused Vienna Insurance Group has hired PwC auditor and tax accountant Liane Hirner for five years to replace Martin Simhandl as Chief Financial Officer, VIG said on Monday.
Hirner, who spent the last eight years as a partner at PwC in Austria specialising in insurance companies and pension funds, will join VIG in February to start working alongside Simhandl, who joined the insurer in 1985 and became CFO in 2005.
He will resign and leave the company at the end of his term in June 2018 "due to personal reasons". (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louise Heavens)
WASHINGTON, June 27 U.S. Senate Republican leaders postponed a vote on a healthcare overhaul on Tuesday after resistance from members of their own party, and President Donald Trump summoned Republican senators to the White House to urge them to break the impasse.
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of battleground village in North Carolina