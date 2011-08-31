VIENNA Aug 31 Karl Fink will become the new chief executive of Prague-based reinsurer VIG Re on Sept. 1, parent company Vienna Insurance Group said on Wednesday.

He replaces Peter Hagen who steps down from VIG Re's managing board following a reshuffle, the company said, adding that it aimed for premiums of more than 300 million euros ($433 million) in 2011. ($1 = 0.693 Euros) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Erica Billingham)