* Confirms 2011 pretax profit rose 10.1 pct

* 2011 dividend raised 10 percent

* Sees weak consumption weighing on European markets this year (Adds quotes and background)

VIENNA, March 29 Vienna Insurance Group forecast European markets would be stagnant at best this year as consumers hunker down amid economic jitters and public-sector austerity drives.

"As far as the situation in the European markets is concerned, the group expects at most selectively stagnating revenues due to restrained consumption," it said on Thursday.

Vienna Insurance said its priority would be "promoting further organic growth and on increasing profitability on a continuous basis".

It also confirmed preliminary 2011 results released in January. Pretax profit rose 10.1 percent to a record 559 million euros ($743 million) and it raised its dividend 10 percent to 1.10 euros.

"The management of Vienna Insurance Group has committed itself to achieving growth above the market average also in the next years," it said.

Vienna trades at nearly 9 times 12-month forward earnings, roughly in line with Generali and Zurich Financial at just over 9 times, but at a premium to Axa and a discount to Allianz, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, which ranks analyst estimates by previous accuracy.

The group has focused on growth markets in emerging Europe and makes more profit from operations there than in Austria. ($1 = 0.7525 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)