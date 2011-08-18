* H1 gross written premiums up 3.1 pct to 4.7 bln euros

* H1 pretax profit up 10.4 pct to 282.2 mln

* Eyeing Polish insurer Warta, Bosnia deal

* Reiterates sees 2011 pretax profit up around 10 pct

* Shares down 5.4 pct in line with sector

(Adds Talanx comment on interest in Warta, updates shares)

By Angelika Gruber

VIENNA, Aug 18 Vienna Insurance's focus on growth markets in eastern Europe paid off with a 10 percent rise in first-half pretax profit, keeping the Austrian insurer on track to hit 2011 targets.

"The success of our CEE (central and eastern Europe) strategy is shown by the fact that the profit contribution from these markets already exceeds that from Austria," Chief Executive Guenter Geyer said on Thursday.

Already emerging Europe's leading insurer, the group is on the lookout for acquisitions and is casting an eye on Poland's Warta, which Belgian banking and insurance group KBC plans to sell to help repay state aid.

"Warta is a company worth looking at. We will look at it and then decide if it fits," Geyer told reporters.

Vienna is already number three in the Polish market and would double in size there to take second place if it got Warta, but Geyer did not think any deal would trigger cartel issues.

Vienna has 7.4 percent of the Polish market and Warta 7.7 percent, trailing market leader PZU's share of over 30 percent, according to Vienna's calculations.

BOSNIA DEAL LOOMS

A top manager at a major European insurance group said this month that KBC wanted 700-800 million euros ($0.99-1.3 billion) for Warta, which he called "a very ambitious price".

Analysts consider French peer Axa and Switzerland's Zurich Financial Services AG as logical potential bidders, but said the Warta sale was likely to draw interest from insurers in Asia and the United States as well.

Poland came through the financial crisis in relatively good shape and its insurance market is seen as a key target for international insurers like Germany's No. 3 player Talanx, which is expanding and looking toward an initial public offering.

"If Warta comes on the market, we'd be keen to have a look at it," Talanx Chief Executive Herbert Haas said in an interview with news agency DPA on Thursday.

Talanx currently ranks itself as the No. 11 player in the Polish market.

Keen to diversify away from saturated western European markets, Geyer said Vienna is reviewing a potential takeover in Bosnia-Herzegovina, its only blank spot on the regional map.

Second-quarter pretax profit rose 14 percent to 139.4 million euros, just beating the average forecast of 136 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Pretax profit rose 10.4 percent in the first half, letting it reiterate its forecast that 2011 pretax profit should rise around 10 percent while premiums grow at a lower rate.

The stock was trading 5.4 percent lower by 1436 GMT, in line with the European sector .

It reiterated its target of holding the combined ratio at about 97 percent provided the economy holds up and damage from natural disasters remains within reason.

Vienna Insurance trades at around 10 times 12-month forward earnings, a premium to peers such as Generali , Axa and Swiss Life , according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, which weights analyst estimates by their track records. ($1 = 0.7099 euro) (Additional reporting by Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)