VIENNA Jan 11 Austrian insurer Vienna Insurance played down the impact of financial woes in neighbouring Hungary, noting the country generated less than 1.5 percent of group sales.

Company officials also told reporters on Wednesday it could make acquisitions in Hungary and Moldova if interesting targets were available, adding it was eyeing potential growth opportunities in Poland and Ukraine as well.

It said it was safe from becoming a takeover target itself under provisions adopted by shareholders last year that give its core shareholder control over the company even should its stake fall below 50 percent from around 70 percent now. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Writing by Michael Shields)