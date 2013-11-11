VIENNA Nov 11 Vienna Insurance Group
expects volatile results this year due to tough markets in
Romania and problems at its motor insurance business in Italy,
it said on Monday without being more specific.
It said it tried to keep fluctuations in results as low as
possible but assumed that would not be the case this year "due
to the continuing difficult market conditions in Romania and the
adverse situation of Donau Versicherung's motor insurance
business in Italy."
A spokesman gave no more details.
