VIENNA, Jan 24 Vienna Insurance Group expects to have hit its target of boosting 2011 pretax profit by 10 percent, outpacing premium growth of 3.4 percent, the Austrian company said.

"Based on preliminary data, the forecast group profit (before taxes, consolidated) for the year 2011 will amount to nearly 560 million euros" ($730.6 million), it said in a statement.

"This corresponds to an increase by approximately 10 percent."

It added it was considering increasing its dividend from the 1 euro per share it last paid. It did not give a figure but said the increase would result in a dividend yield of about 3.6 percent.

The group had said in November it assumed but could not guarantee it would hit its 2011 profit goal.

Commenting on Tuesday on its 2012 outlook, it said: "The management of Vienna Insurance Group continues its efforts to keep volatilities affecting earnings as low as possible, taking into account the economic environment, and to promote the organic growth in premiums."

Unconsolidated premiums rose to 9 billion euros, including a 4.9 percent rise in non-life business to 5.1 billion and a 1.4 percent rise in life business to 3.9 billion.

It expected a 2011 combined ratio of around 97 percent, in line with its target and down from 98.4 in 2010.

Slides posted on its website ahead of a conference call with investors showed it had 7.6 percent premium growth in the central and eastern Europe (CEE) region, driven by life business in the Czech Republic and Poland and non-life in Poland.

The group has focused on CEE growth markets and makes more profit from operations there than in Austria.

Its exposure to the sovereign debt of Ireland, Italy, Greece and Spain stood at a combined 84 million euros including 45 million euros of impairments on Irish and Greek debt. Those holdings amounted to around 0.3 percent of total investments.

Austrian state debt accounted for a fifth of its bond portfolio and French state debt 3 percent. Ratings upgrades for CEE bond issuers had improved the structure of the group's overall bond portfolio, it said.

($1 = 0.7665 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)