* Q1 pretax profit up 6 pct to 151.4 mln eur vs poll avg 153 mln

* Gross premiums up 5.5 pct to 2.75 bln vs 2.67 bln poll avg

* Combined ratio falls to 96.4 pct

* Maintains goal to grow faster than the market average (Adds quotes and background)

VIENNA, May 23 Strong business in emerging European markets helped first-quarter pretax profit at Vienna Insurance Group rise 6 percent to 151.4 million euros ($193.2 million), just lagging the average estimate of 153 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Gross premiums grew 5.5 percent to 2.75 billion euros, it said in a statement on Wednesday, narrowly ahead of the 2.67 billion poll average, while its combined ratio - a measure of underwriting profitability - fell 1.4 points to 96.4 percent, beating market expectations.

The group has focused on growth markets in emerging Europe and makes more profit from operations there than in Austria. Profit in its central and eastern Europe operations advanced nearly 14 percent in the quarter.

"Vienna Insurance Group is pursuing a consistent strategy to keep volatilities as low as possible and to increase premiums and profit," Chief Executive Guenter Geyer said in the statement.

It did not give specific profit guidance, saying only it maintained its goal of growing faster than the market while increasing profitability in a sustainable way.

The company in March forecast European markets would be stagnant at best this year as consumers hunker down amid economic jitters and public-sector austerity drives.

It said on Wednesday its government bond exposure to peripheral euro zone countries represented only around 0.2 percent of its total investments.

Vienna trades at 8.5 times 12-month forward earnings, a premium to peers such as Generali, Zurich Financial , Axa and Allianz, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, which ranks analyst estimates by previous accuracy.

($1 = 0.7838 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)