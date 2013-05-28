* Pretax profit up 5.2 pct to 159.4 mln eur vs poll avg 158
mln
* Premium volume down 1.5 pct to 2.71 bln vs poll avg 2.75
bln
* Combined ratio 96.9 pct vs poll avg 95.6 pct
(Adds CEO comment, details on country results)
VIENNA, May 28 Vienna Insurance Group
reported a worsening of its combined ratio on Tuesday and an
unexpected decrease in premiums due to shrinking business in
Poland.
First-quarter profit before tax rose 5.2 percent to 159
million euros ($206 million), in line with analysts' estimates,
as premiums edged lower to 2.71 billion euros.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected unchanged premium
volume and profit before tax of 158 million euros on average.
"This 1.5-percent decrease is mainly due to the fact that
the short-term single premium business in Poland has been
downsized according to plan," Vienna Insurance said.
"Excluding special effects and adjusted for currency
fluctuations, Vienna Insurance Group achieved a growth of about
1.4 percent."
Its combined ratio - a key measure that shows higher
profitability the lower the ratio - rose to 96.9 percent,
missing market expectations for a decline.
Chief Executive Peter Hagen gave no specific outlook for
2013 other than saying: "The economic environment and the
insurance market remain challenging. This fact is reflected in
the diverse development of premiums in the individual markets."
For the first time, Vienna Insurance took in the majority of
its premiums last year from central and eastern Europe, where it
has established leading positions in the Czech Republic,
Slovakia and Romania, helped by acquisitions.
In the Czech Republic, its biggest foreign market, the group
increased first-quarter profits by 8 percent but it said it
faced more tough markets in Romania, which is struggling to
recover from the depths of a 2009 recession.
Vienna Insurance last month posted record 2012 results,
helped by a solid performance in Austria and the Czech Republic
that offset higher than average bad-weather claims.
($1 = 0.7729 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields)