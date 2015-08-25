* Q2 pretax profit 119.6 mln eur
* Pretax profit, gross premiums below expectations
* H1 combined ratio at 95.5 pct, best in H1 for 5 yrs
(adds details, background)
VIENNA, Aug 25 Second-quarter results for Vienna
Insurance Group (VIG) came in below expectations on
Tuesday as gross premiums fell and financial results suffered
from low interest rates.
Austria's largest insurer reported a pretax profit of 119.6
million euros in the three months to the end of July - a fall of
more than 18 percent year-on-year. Analysts polled by Reuters
had on average expected a pre-tax profit of 126 million.
Gross written premiums came in came in at 2.15 billion
euros, while financial results excluding at equity consolidated
companies stood at 232.7 million in the second quarter - both
below expectations.
"The low interest rate environment ... led to a significant
drop in our financial result and required a precaution for
personnel provisions in Austria," said CEO Peter Hagen,
referring to topping up pension funds.
"In the remainder of 2015, we expect the low level of
interest rates to continue affecting our result," he said in the
financial report.
VIG's combined ratio - a measure of profitability in the
property and accident business - fell 1.2 percentage points to
95.9 percent during the first six months of the year - its best
reading for the half year in 5 years.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Shadia Nasralla)