* Q3 pretax profit 140 mln euros vs poll avg 145 mln

* Q3 gross premiums 2.06 bln vs poll avg 2.07 bln

* Q3 combined ratio improves to 97.2 pct (Adds quotes and details)

VIENNA, Nov 18 Third-quarter profit before tax at Vienna Insurance Group rose 27 percent as premiums edged up, Austria's biggest insurer said on Tuesday, just lagging market expectations.

It made pretax profit of 140 million euros ($174.6 million) as premiums rose 1.7 percent to 2.06 billion euros. Its combined ratio - a measure of profitability in the property and accident business - improved to 97.2 percent from 102.3 a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected pretax profit to rise 32 percent to 145 million euros, gross premiums of 2.07 billion and a combined ratio of 96.6.

Nine-month pretax profit hit 431 million, a gain of 36 percent on barely changed premiums of 7.04 billion. Excluding exchange rates, premiums rose 1.7 percent, it said.

Nine-month profit before tax rose 9.5 percent in its central and eastern Europe (CEE) markets, which generate more than half of group profit. Its Romanian business continued a fragile recovery with a 2.6 million euro profit, while natural disasters triggered a nine-month loss in Bosnia, it said.

One-off effects in Italy and Romania had helped push 2013 pretax profit down 37 percent. Its Italian car insurance business posted heavy losses last year, prompting it to cut back the business.

Vienna said on Tuesday it maintained a conservative reserving policy at its Donau Versicherung division's Italian business.

Its stock has risen nearly 7 percent this year and trades at 11 times 12-month forward earnings, a premium to Austrian rival Uniqa on 8.1 and a discount to Poland's PZU on 13.3, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, which weights analysts' estimates by their track records.

(1 US dollar = 0.8017 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)