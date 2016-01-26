BRIEF-Capitaland Malaysia Mall Trust says Qtrly profit attributable 40.2 million Rgt
* Year ago qtrly revenue 93.6 million Rgt; year ago qtrly profit attributable 41 million Rgt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds detail, background)
VIENNA Jan 26 Vienna Insurance Group's gross premiums dropped by 1.5 percent to 9.2 billion euros ($10 billion) in 2015, the company said on Tuesday, citing the impact of low interest rates.
The company, which abandoned its 2015 earnings target in November because of a multimillion-euro impairment charge on its IT systems, said it had shown restraint in the sale of single-premium life insurance because of the continuing low-rate environment.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast gross written premiums of 9.11 billion euros.
Premiums in its property and casualty business rose 2 percent to 4.8 billion euros, while life premiums dropped by 5.8 percent to 4 billion euros. The smaller health segment recorded a rise of 2.9 percent to 398 million euros.
Gross premiums fell in Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland, rising only in Romania and the company's "remaining" markets, including the Balkans and Baltic states. ($1 = 0.9214 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by David Goodman)
* Year ago qtrly revenue 93.6 million Rgt; year ago qtrly profit attributable 41 million Rgt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 18 U.S. homebuilding fell in March as the construction of single-family homes in the Midwest recorded its biggest decline in three years, likely reflecting bad weather.