LONDON Aug 25 First-half pretax profit at
Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) fell 16.8 percent to
250.5 million euros ($289.75 million) as gross premiums nudged
1.5 percent lower to 4.9 billion euros, it said on Tuesday.
"The achieved profit (before taxes)...was within the
expected range and was strongly affected by declining financial
results," VIG said in a statement, adding financial results had
decreased by 7.2 percent to 524.5 million euros.
"This was due to the historically low level of interest
rates, which also made it necessary to form personnel provisions
in Austria," Austria's largest insurer said, referring to
topping up pension funds.
VIG's combined ratio - a measure of profitability in the
property and accident business - fell 1.2 percentage points to
95.9 percent - its best reading for the half year in 5 years.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Shadia Nasralla)